Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Holdings posted narrower loss per share in the third quarter of 2021. The year over year improvement was owing to the betterment in scenario pertaining to air-travel demand, despite the adverse impact of the Delta variant. Evidently, passenger revenues surged to $454 million in third-quarter 2021 from $39.8 million a year ago. Despite the improvement, air travel demand is still below 2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels. Total revenues are anticipated to plunge 32-37% from the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. The current scenario of rising fuel costs also does not bode well for the airline. Evidently, average fuel cost per gallon (economic) rose to $2.07 from $1.24 a year ago. Fuel price per gallon is expected to increase further to $2.41 in the December quarter. Fuel consumption has also increased with more flights in operation.”

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $18.41 on Monday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $942.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.76) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hawaiian by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

