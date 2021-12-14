Head-To-Head Analysis: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) versus Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Elastic has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 17.32 -$129.43 million ($1.80) -63.22 Anaplan $447.76 million 15.17 -$153.97 million ($1.28) -35.95

Elastic has higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -22.18% -29.13% -11.69% Anaplan -33.63% -66.57% -24.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elastic and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 14 0 2.82 Anaplan 0 5 15 0 2.75

Elastic presently has a consensus price target of $183.42, suggesting a potential upside of 61.19%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $70.37, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Anaplan.

Summary

Elastic beats Anaplan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

