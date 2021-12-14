Head-To-Head Analysis: Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Grow Solutions alerts:

This table compares Grow Solutions and The RMR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group $607.24 million 1.76 $35.70 million $2.13 16.00

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grow Solutions and The RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

The RMR Group has a consensus price target of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Solutions and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group 5.88% 5.84% 4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Grow Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded in1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.