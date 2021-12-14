Head-To-Head Review: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01% Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 48.00 Five9 $434.91 million 20.16 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -154.21

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five9 1 5 16 0 2.68

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.35%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $201.10, indicating a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Five9.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Five9 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

