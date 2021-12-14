Head-To-Head Survey: agilon health (NYSE:AGL) vs. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quipt Home Medical and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00 agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 74.09%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $38.73, suggesting a potential upside of 68.60%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than agilon health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39% agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and agilon health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.65 -$5.03 million N/A N/A agilon health $1.22 billion 7.42 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats agilon health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

