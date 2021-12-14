Head-To-Head Survey: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) vs. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.38 $254.90 million $2.54 11.69

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First National of Nebraska and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.69%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Simmons First National beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

