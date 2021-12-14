Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Cerner stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

