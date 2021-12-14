Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $91,091,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.14. 29,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.