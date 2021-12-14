Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 723 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.41. 243,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,555. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.11 and a one year high of $435.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

