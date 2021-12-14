Hedeker Wealth LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up 1.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 962.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 9,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.36. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $124,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,914 shares of company stock valued at $900,942 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.