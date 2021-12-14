HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

HLFFF opened at $83.00 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

