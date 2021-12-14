Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,841. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $209.09 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

