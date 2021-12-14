Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 10.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 78,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. 124,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

