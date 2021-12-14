Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $5.37 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $13,571,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $5,609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $4,173,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Nestlé stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,800. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.