Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.41. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 23,590 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.
About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
