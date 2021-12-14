Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.41. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 23,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

