Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

HES traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $76.79. 24,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Hess has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 316,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 41,877 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.