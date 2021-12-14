Hexavest Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of State Street by 46.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.