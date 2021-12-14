Hexavest Inc. Sells 10,823 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.