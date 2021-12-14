Hexavest Inc. Sells 16,526 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,526 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,098,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 376,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,116,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average is $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

