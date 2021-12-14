Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $201.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.19 million and the lowest is $201.60 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $764.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $766.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $811.98 million, with estimates ranging from $811.76 million to $812.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after buying an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

