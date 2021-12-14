Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.82

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 12772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

