Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 81,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 210,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,759. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

