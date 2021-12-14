Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 191 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.48. 8,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

