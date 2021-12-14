Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 432,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,944,133. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.