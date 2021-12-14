Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

NKE traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.79. 91,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $159.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

