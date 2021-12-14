Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

