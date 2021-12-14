Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $209.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.97. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

