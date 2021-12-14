Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $236.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.23 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

