Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HKXCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. HSBC downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 64,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,689. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

