Horace Mann Educators Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

