Hot Cross Price Tops $0.39 (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $43.91 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07986599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.23 or 1.00319847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

