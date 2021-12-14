Huazhu Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,010 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 319 put options.

HTHT opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

