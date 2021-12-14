Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.32 and traded as high as C$8.94. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$8.91, with a volume of 2,045,934 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1237795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

