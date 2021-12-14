HYCON Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $517,120.93 and $81,355.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002233 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043463 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

