Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYFM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYFM stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

