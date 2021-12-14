Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Up to $37.43

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.43, but opened at $40.86. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 66,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.