iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 74.7% in November

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the November 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 203,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,040. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

