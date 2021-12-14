iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 74.7% in November

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the November 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 203,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,040. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
About iAnthus Capital
