IDT (NYSE:IDT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
IDT stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. IDT has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.35.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDT
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
