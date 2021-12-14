IDT (NYSE:IDT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IDT stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. IDT has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.35.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

