iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.28 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $218.15 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for $2.72 or 0.00005779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00200216 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

