IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $326.93

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.93 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.73). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.81), with a volume of 246,768 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 326.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £279.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.67%.

About IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.