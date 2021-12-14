Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Major Shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas Sells 5,959 Shares

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 127,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,280. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 362,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

