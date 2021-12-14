Illuvium Hits Market Cap of $713.92 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $1,110.61 or 0.02293831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $713.92 million and approximately $43.15 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.