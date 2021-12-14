ImageCash (IMGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $20,080.27

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 18% lower against the dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $20,080.27 and approximately $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.46 or 0.07982325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.10 or 0.99983884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

