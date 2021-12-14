Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,064,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,287. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.82. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2189 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

