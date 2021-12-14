India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Holdings Increased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 299,461 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 2.77% of India Globalization Capital worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGC stock remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,635. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.31.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,541.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.32%.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

