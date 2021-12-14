Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

