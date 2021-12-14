Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.60

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.60 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 50.60 ($0.67). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 239,954 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.60. The stock has a market cap of £113.90 million and a PE ratio of 45.00.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

