Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,936. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
