Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,936. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

