Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01.

