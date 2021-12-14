Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells 16,535 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

ACVA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

